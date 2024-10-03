Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Set to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) shares are going to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 252.2% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

