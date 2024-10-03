Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $40.42. 2,031,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,247. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 407,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $156,000. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 134,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.