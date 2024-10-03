Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Friday, October 11th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $102.92. 842,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,977,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,808,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,911,000 after buying an additional 95,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,827,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,010,000 after buying an additional 362,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,833,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,923,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

