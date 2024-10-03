Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.73. 809,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $66.59.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

