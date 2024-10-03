First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19). 150,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 61,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

First Property Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.98. The company has a market capitalization of £21.44 million, a PE ratio of -341.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at First Property Group

In other news, insider Peter Geoffrey Moon acquired 165,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £13,248.08 ($17,720.81). Company insiders own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

