Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.31. 3,279,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,754. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

