Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,018 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 4,597 shares.The stock last traded at $8.05 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Pharming Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $573.48 million, a P/E ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

