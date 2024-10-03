Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,130,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 442% from the previous session’s volume of 2,237,552 shares.The stock last traded at $50.63 and had previously closed at $50.61.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
