Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,130,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 442% from the previous session’s volume of 2,237,552 shares.The stock last traded at $50.63 and had previously closed at $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after buying an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,930,000 after purchasing an additional 392,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 740,046 shares during the period.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

