Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 324,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the previous session’s volume of 70,062 shares.The stock last traded at $51.80 and had previously closed at $52.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4,335.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 108,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

