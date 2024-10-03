TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,402,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 590% from the previous session’s volume of 637,673 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a market cap of $674.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 154.59 and a current ratio of 154.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,638,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 273,086 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

