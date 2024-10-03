Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $70,166.23 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00723816 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $79,622.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

