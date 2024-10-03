MARBLEX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $63.47 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $63.47 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,876,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,698,628 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,876,249 with 172,698,628.1709134 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.37025141 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,262,940.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

