Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ ALTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile
