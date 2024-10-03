Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ ALTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

