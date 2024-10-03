Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 12% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $244.05 million and $28.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00003815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.17 or 0.03865554 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00040626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002258 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,342,122 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.