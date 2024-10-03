Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $143.10 million and $5.46 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,265,487,688 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

