CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$32,952.64 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$32,952.64.

On Thursday, September 26th, John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$2,167,680.00.

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.79. 894,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$8.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$544.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8685121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on CEU shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.81.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

