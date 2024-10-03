CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$547,350.72 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 72,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$547,350.72.

CEU stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.79. 894,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,749. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.85.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. Equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8685121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.81.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

