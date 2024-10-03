Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.9% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after buying an additional 637,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after buying an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,246,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $491,651,000 after acquiring an additional 336,618 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Medtronic stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.23. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

