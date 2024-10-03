Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,335. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

