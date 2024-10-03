Davis Capital Management Sells 492 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davis Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Davis Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $647.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at $49,123,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,334,670 shares of company stock worth $958,025,027. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC raised their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

