Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 667040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 151.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,823 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,537,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $20,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,870,000 after acquiring an additional 592,653 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 447,135 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

