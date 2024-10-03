Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $48.06. 466,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 756,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,636,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 196.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

