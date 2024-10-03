Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,334,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,025,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

