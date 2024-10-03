Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 38905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 695,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 90,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 174,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

