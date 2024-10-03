Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$21.99, with a volume of 117434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.75.

SIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 1.1890411 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. 20.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

