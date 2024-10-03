MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 88,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 65,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $17.20 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 122.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis Dalton acquired 500,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,666.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William B. Mintz bought 81,165 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,161.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,009,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,018.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis Dalton purchased 500,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,666.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,731,165 shares of company stock valued at $555,161. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 218,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88,944 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

