TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 618348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.91.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 2,293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 458,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 439,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

