Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.84. 773,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 795,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after buying an additional 3,703,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 104,280 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $17,499,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

