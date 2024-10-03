iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 34,077,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 10,454,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

iQIYI Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $28,686,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $18,075,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 65.4% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after buying an additional 4,080,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 18.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,057,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,929,000 after buying an additional 2,549,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 185.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,265 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

