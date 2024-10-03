Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $270.12 and last traded at $271.99. 832,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,530,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.75. The stock has a market cap of $272.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $376,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,773,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

