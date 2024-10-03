Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.42. 269,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 512,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 145,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

