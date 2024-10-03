Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 476712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRS. Bank of America downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,202,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.