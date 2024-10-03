Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Trading Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.52 and last traded at $69.52. 145,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 87,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 69.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 111.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 225,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

