Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $297.57 and last traded at $300.17, with a volume of 1849842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.86.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.64 and a 200 day moving average of $343.33.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.