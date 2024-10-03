U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.04 and last traded at $78.92, with a volume of 105980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.
U-Haul Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86.
U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.20). U-Haul had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
