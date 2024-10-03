U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.04 and last traded at $78.92, with a volume of 105980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.

U-Haul Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.20). U-Haul had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

About U-Haul

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 4th quarter valued at $6,061,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in U-Haul by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.