Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 60,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 158,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $880.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 17.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the second quarter valued at $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
