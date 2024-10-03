Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading 5.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 1,127,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,419,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after buying an additional 330,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,556,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 768,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 29,696.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,034,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 899,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 733,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

