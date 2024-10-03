ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. 781,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,502,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $888.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,889.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,741,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,439,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 441,644 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $3,259,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 247,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

