Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 270038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Steven Madden Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $47,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $81,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

