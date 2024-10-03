Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 269,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 840,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

