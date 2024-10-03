Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 451,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,116,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Replimune Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46. The stock has a market cap of $798.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 282.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 575.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after buying an additional 2,656,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

