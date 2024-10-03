Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Resolute Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$346,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -2.56.
About Resolute Resources
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
