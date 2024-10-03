Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 56178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Macarthur Minerals alerts:

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.