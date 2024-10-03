Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NXH
Next Hydrogen Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %
Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Next Hydrogen Solutions
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.