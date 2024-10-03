Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

