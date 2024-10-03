Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 351500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Chakana Copper Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of C$9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.
About Chakana Copper
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
