Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 840,085 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 561,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Get Purepoint Uranium Group alerts:

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.