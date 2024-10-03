Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Graphano Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.40.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphano Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphano Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.