RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 103469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$27.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
