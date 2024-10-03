NXM Market Cap Reaches $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,737.35 or 1.00028261 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00053757 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

