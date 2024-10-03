Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0559 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $60.41 million and $4.45 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,737.35 or 1.00028261 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s). More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

